Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen in Bridgwater.

Charlene, who is 29, was seen in the town at around 5.30pm yesterday (23 May). Police say she also has links to Taunton.

Charlene is reported to be around 5ft5, of average build, with blonde hair that she often wears in a ponytail.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say concerns for her welfare are increasing since she disappeared.

Anyone with information about where she could be is asked to contact police by quoting reference 5223120428.