Teignmouth Lido will be back open to the public on Saturday (27 May), ready for the half-term holiday as schools break up for a week.

The Lido has been shut for four years initially because of the pandemic and then due to an £800,000 decarbonisation scheme - making the pool more eco-friendly.

The summer attraction includes a 25-metre heated swimming pool, changing rooms with hot showers, plus toilets and lockers. There's also a seating area for spectators to enjoy the sunshine.

The pool will be open from 9.30am seven days a week until September and a timetable can be viewed here.

Lane swims can be booked and/or paid for in advance using the Teignmouth Leisure app or on the website. For all other sessions, you can turn up and pay and swim.