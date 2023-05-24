Iconic Teignmouth lido to reopen for the first time after four years

Teignmouth Lido is coming back
Teignmouth Lido is coming back this weekend. Credit: Teignbridge Leisure

Teignmouth Lido will be back open to the public on Saturday (27 May), ready for the half-term holiday as schools break up for a week. 

The Lido has been shut for four years initially because of the pandemic and then due to an £800,000 decarbonisation scheme - making the pool more eco-friendly. 

The summer attraction includes a 25-metre heated swimming pool, changing rooms with hot showers, plus toilets and lockers. There's also a seating area for spectators to enjoy the sunshine. 

The pool will be open from 9.30am seven days a week until September and a timetable can be viewed here.

Lane swims can be booked and/or paid for in advance using the Teignmouth Leisure app or on the website. For all other sessions, you can turn up and pay and swim.