A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash with a car in Yate.

The collision involving a blue car and motorcycle, happened around 4.50pm in Badminton Road on Monday (22 May).

The rider was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing serious injury and drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information on what happened to call 101 quoting reference number 5223119312.