A person has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash closed a road near Paignton.

The A3022 Brixham Road has been closed in both directions whilst investigations take place.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at around 9.15am this morning (24 May).

One person was seriously injured and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

Officers are warning members of the public to avoid the area as localised road closures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Officers are telling people to avoid the area and warning of long delays.

In a statement, the force said the road will remain closed for 'the foreseeable future'.