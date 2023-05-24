Play Brightcove video

A Cornish charity that rescues retired racehorses has started an appeal after struggling to meet rising care costs.

Racehorse Relief at Edgcumbe, near Helston is the largest racehorse rehabilitation centre in the South West.

The charity says it spends £4,000 a month caring for its 28 horses, and that its yard is almost at capacity.

Founder and owner Jo Massey says donations are at an all time low due to the rising cost of living, whilst running costs are soaring.

Jo said: "This winter in particular, the prices have skyrocketed. It's been a real struggle because everything has gone up - feed, bedding, and hay.

"If we don't have any extra big bills the feed, the hay and having their feet and teeth done comes to about £4,000 a month."

Racehorse Relief Founder, Jo Massey.

The £8,000 Crowdfunder is to help the team continue its work.

The charity is offering a grand prize of a VIP demo day with special guest, actor Martin Clunes for those donating over £400.

Most of the horses are taken in from training yards because their racing career has come to an end, or they have been injured.

Some have had high profile racing careers competing in the Grand National.

Others come from private homes that have been unable to cope with behavioural problems.

Jo said: "As soon as a space is available it nearly always gets filled pretty quickly. Some horses will only be here for six months, and some of them might have a considerably longer stay depending on their needs."

The charity relies on occasional financial contributions from training yards, and donations from the public.

Many of the horses will go on to have a successful second career as a competition horse, or become what's known as a 'happy hacker' at a private home.

Ed is an ex-racehorse.

Jo said: "They retire from racing and they've still got a long life left. Our aim always is that these horses go from being in a big yard and then going into a home where they are somebody's number one. There's lots of years left for them to have a good secure future."

Ex-racehorses that are suitable for rehoming can be taken on a permanent loan basis, with a £1,000 fee.

The charity says it works with interested riders to find the right match.