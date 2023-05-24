A dog walker and her pet were attacked by a large dog in a 'scary' and 'unprovoked' incident in Swindon.

The woman and her dog were walking at around 8:45pm in Shrewton Walk when they were approached by two loose dogs.

One of the dogs, believed to be from a large brown/black chow-chow type breed, attacked the woman's dog, causing an injury to his back.

The woman also suffered an injury to her hand as she tried to protect him. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We believe there were other dog walkers in the area and a delivery driver who came to help.”

PC Zoe Saunders said: “This was a scary and unprovoked attack in a busy area. Luckily the injuries to the dog seem to be minor but the victim needed hospital treatment to her hand.

“We believe several other dog walkers were around at the time and would have witnessed the incident. We would urge them to get in touch with us.

“We’d also like to hear from a delivery driver who helped the dog walker.”

They are asking anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 54230052211.