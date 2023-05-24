A Plymouth schoolboy, who fulfilled his dream of meeting footballer Mo Salah, has died following a short battle with cancer.

Jayden Lamerton, 6, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma after an MRI scan in January showed a "lump" in his brain.

His parents were asked to pick him up from school in December after teachers noticed his eye had "suddenly turned inwards."

It has been revealed by his mum Chelsea Johnson that her son has now passed away.

On Tuesday, Chelsea issued the emotional update to announce her little boy had died in the "secret garden".

In the post she described how Jayden's health had deteriorated.

Chelsea wrote: "After an unsettled night with Jayden an ambulance was called early hours of this morning and it was decided that he needed to be taken in, because of his tumour and the brain giving the wrong signals. Unfortunately there wasn’t anything they could do to help other than make him as comfortable as possible and to help him with oxygen and keep him pain free.

"Jayden didn’t give up. He fought as best as he could right till the end and passed away this afternoon in the secret garden with his whole family there right by his side.

"My darling boy you were the most bravest boy I know, nothing stopped you doing what you wanted to do and you really did fight till the very end. I will always be forever grateful you never suffered the way you were expected to and we managed to make the most incredible memories with you."

In January, Jayden ticked off one of his wishes by becoming a mascot for Liverpool at their game against Chelsea, fulfilling "a dream come true".

Local teams have shown their support and paid tribute to the football fan.

Plymouth Argyle took to social media and wrote: "We are devastated to hear the tragic news that Jayden Lamerton, our brave and courageous young fan has died."Everyone at Plymouth Argyle sends its deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Jayden’s family and friends at this most dreadful time. "RIP Jayden."