Police uniforms and kit stolen from Swindon West Police Point have been found following an arrest.

Wiltshire police have confirmed a large number of the stolen items had been recovered - including all of the uniform and police kits.

A 27-year-old man from Swindon was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Monday evening and has been released on police bail.

The stolen items were located at a property in the town following a forensic search.

Wiltshire Police have said police enquiries regarding this matter are ongoing but this is a significant development.

Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “I hope that this update provides some reassurance to our communities but, let me be clear, our investigation will continue at pace.

“Whilst I need to be cognisant of the live, criminal proceedings, this incident has been a catalyst for us to conduct an urgent, wide-ranging review of our estate security. This is to ensure our people, buildings and the information we hold are safeguarded more rigorously.

“I appreciate the impact this burglary has had on our communities in Swindon and wider but, my commitment to you is that we will learn lessons from this incident.”

“I would like to thank those who have come forward and provided us with information in relation to our investigation”

Three other men who were arrested in connection with this incident have been released and will face no further action.