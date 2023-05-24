Two teenagers are due in court after a taxi driver was injured in Bristol earlier this week.A group of youths arrived in Choke Walk, Brislington, by taxi shortly after 9pm on Sunday 21 May.

There was an altercation at a nearby residential property, during which a car and a window of the home were damaged.A resident from the property chased the group back to the taxi and in the process the driver, a man in his 50s, was wounded.

He managed to drive away to West Town Lane, where he was found by patrolling officers at about 9.15pm.

The teenagers had fled from the vehicle before officers arrived.

A group of teenagers arrived in Choke Walk by taxi shortly after 9pm on Sunday 21 May. Credit: Google

The driver went to hospital for treatment to his injury and was discharged to recover at home.A 16-year-old boy is charged with affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.Another boy, 17, is charged with affray and criminal damage.A girl, 16, arrested in connection with the incident has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.A third boy aged 17 who was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.Officers from Avon and Somerset Police continue to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam or other footage which could help the ongoing investigation to get in touch.