Teenage girl missing from Swindon - public urged to call 999 with any information
A teenage girl from Swindon has gone missing.
Teegan Vugts, 14, was last seen on Tuesday 23 May near the town centre in the Cambria Bridge area.
She has a slim build and blonde hair.
Teegan was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on the front reading ‘Hoodrich’ and a red circle on the shoulder.
She also was wearing blue denim shorts and Nike branded trainers.
Anyone able to help locate her should call 999 as a matter of urgency, quoting log 54230053940.