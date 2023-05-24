Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 5:26pm

A teenage girl from Swindon has gone missing.

Teegan Vugts, 14, was last seen on Tuesday 23 May near the town centre in the Cambria Bridge area.

She has a slim build and blonde hair.

Teegan was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on the front reading ‘Hoodrich’ and a red circle on the shoulder.

She also was wearing blue denim shorts and Nike branded trainers.

Anyone able to help locate her should call 999 as a matter of urgency, quoting log 54230053940.