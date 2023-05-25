A former airfield in Bristol will soon be welcoming 1,400 new homes.

Bristol City Council-owned firm Goram Homes announced they will be working with Countryside Partnerships on the Hengrove Park development.

The local housing company said this will be “Bristol’s largest development this century” with the end result being 1,400 homes.

Half of the homes will be council-owned to help deal with the demand for rented housing in the city. The other half will be affordable homes for sale under schemes like shared ownership.

Shared ownership allows you to buy a percentage of a property and pay a mortgage on the share you own and rent to a housing association on the remainder.

The development will be built on the site of the former Whitchurch Airfield to the south of the city.

There will also be play areas, a sports pavilion, and a new community space created.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: “This is a huge step forward for Hengrove Park and a perfect example of what our housing company does best.

“By working in partnership with private developers like Countryside, Goram Homes can not only deliver high quality, net zero homes fit for the future, but also provide new facilities, jobs, and training opportunities that will benefit people across South Bristol.”

The new homes and surrounding businesses will have low-carbon heating and hot water through the creation of an energy centre operated by Bristol City Leap.

Councillor Tom Renhard, Cabinet Member for Housing Delivery and Homes, said: “Hengrove Park will create hundreds of council-owned homes, helping to meet a huge demand in this part of the city. And the on-site energy centre connected to highly insulated homes will limit carbon emissions and could help to lower energy bills for residents too.”

Countryside Partnerships and Goram Homes aim to start the next phase of development in 2024.