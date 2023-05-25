Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023: Everything you need to know 

Bristol’s landmark summer event is coming back and here’s all the information you need to know before you go.

When is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The fiesta returns to Ashton Court from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 August 2023.

Where is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The Balloon Fiesta has called Ashton Court Estate its home since 1979 - and this year will be no different.

What is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Bristol's Balloon Fiesta is Europe's largest hot air balloon event and has been running since 1979 - with mass ascents taking off from Ashton Court, sending balloons flying above the skies of the city.

The free four-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. More than 100 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes take to the skies at dusk and dawn.

How do you get to the Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Car parking tickets are now available to book and there will be a shuttle bus regularly running to Ashton Court Estate from Bristol Temple Meads and Bristol Bus Station.

How much is the Bristol Baloon Fiesta?

Entry to the fiesta is free to attend but there are several car parks near the site which charge a fee. Prices start at £15.00 + booking fee.

There will be food available to buy onsite as well as a fun fair as well.

The event welcomes hundreds of thousands of people. Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

What to expect from the Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The fiesta's most iconic events are its mass ascents, which happen each morning and evening if the weather allows it.

A nightglow then entertains visitors at night on the Thursday and Saturday of the festival, with tethered balloons lighting up to music.

As well as the balloons, there’s family entertainment running throughout the day, food and drinks stalls, local music, and the children’s entertainment stage - Brizzle Kicks.

The four-day event is free to attend Credit: PA Images

Don Cameron, the founder of the fiesta, said: “We’re celebrating another year of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta and are delighted to be back at our home grounds of Ashton Court once again.

“It’s a difficult time for a lot of people and it’s more important than ever to give the communities of Bristol a fantastic fiesta that’s free for everyone to attend. We’ve got all pilots crossing their fingers for blue skies and light winds as we set off to the skies.”