A car was hit by a "slow moving" train at Coombe Junction Halt between Liskeard and Looe.

Emergency services were called to the line in Liskeard just after 4pm on Wednesday 24 May.

The driver of the car was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Both drivers of the train and the car were breathalysed and both blew zero.

British Transport Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Devon and Cornwall Police say there is no further action in connection to this matter.