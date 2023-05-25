A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a Royal Mail van and a Land Rover in Dorchester.

It happened on Westleaze near Charminster at around 7.15am yesterday morning, 24 May.

The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 20s, has life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the van was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place but has since been lifted.

Police Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or manner of driving of either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch.

“Also, I would ask motorists who were travelling in the area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check for any footage to help my enquiries.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the road closure.”

Dorset Police is asking anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact them via the police website, via email or by calling 101 and quoting the number 55230079490.