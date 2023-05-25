Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself to people on a cycle path and in surrounding fields between Wells and Dulcote.

A number of offences have been reported to the police, including incidents on Sunday 14 May and Tuesday 16 May.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and released on conditional bail.

Officers want to speak to victims or witnesses to any offence of indecent exposure in the Strawberry Line cycle path area within the past few months.

The force says they want to reassure the community that the investigation is ongoing, and further inquiries are being conducted to gather as much information as possible.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.