People are being advised not to bathe at a beach in South Devon due to a leaking pipe affecting the water quality.

The Environment Agency is advising people not to bathe at Bigbury-on-Sea due to a pollution incident that started at 6.30pm on Tuesday 23 May which is ongoing.

The beach has an 'excellent' classification.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “A South West Water pipe, which discharges treated effluent from an outfall pipe in, is leaking.

“The Environment Agency have issued advice against swimming in the Bigbury-on-Sea area while South West Water fixes the problem.

“South West Water has attended the site, when tides have allowed, and will advise when repairs are complete. In the meantime, sewage is being tankered away.

"We recommend bathers monitor our Swimfo site for further updates.”

A South West Water spokesperson said today: “We are aware of a leak on the final effluent pipe at our treatment works in Bigbury.

"This has resulted in treated water discharging down the cliff instead of the permitted discharge point out at sea.

"Our teams are working hard on site to stop the flows and carry out a repair, which we will complete as quickly as we can."