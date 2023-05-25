A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car this morning (25 May) in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the A4174 near Warmley at around 4.20am.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the pedestrian sadly died at the scene.

"Their next of kin has been informed and they will be offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation.

The force is asking anyone with any information on what happened or relevant dashcame footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 5223121662 or online.

It subsequently reopened at around 11.20am.