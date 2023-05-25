With just weeks to go until the legendary Glastonbury Festival returns, pictures have been posted by organiser Emily Eavis revealing how things are looking behind the scenes.

Now in its 51st year, the event is due to take place at Worthy Farm from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

The main line-up was revealed in March, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John announced as this year's Glastonbury headliners.

Drivers are being warned... Credit: Emily Eavis/Instagram

Other big names on the bill include Blondie, Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Lewis Capaldi.

It's the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world, with more than 200,000 people getting ready to attend the sold out event.

In the photos, the Carhenge area, where 24 vintage cars are set up in the middle of the festival, is starting to take shape.

The installation is the event's own version of Stonehenge and is described on the festival's website as "a tribute to heroines and heroes from the margins of society."

The Glastonbury organiser said that the setup for Carhenge was in 'full swing'. Credit: Emily Eavis/Instagram

Elsewhere, signs are seen shining in the sunlight, set to direct thousands of festival goers to the dozens of stages.

Signs show the way to the festival's many stages. Credit: Emily Eavis/Instagram

The way out is also clearly labelled for festival goers. Credit: Emily Eavis/Instagram

If you don't have a ticket, find out how you can still get into the festival for free here.