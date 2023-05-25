Behind the scenes look at the Glastonbury Festival site with just weeks to go
With just weeks to go until the legendary Glastonbury Festival returns, pictures have been posted by organiser Emily Eavis revealing how things are looking behind the scenes.
Now in its 51st year, the event is due to take place at Worthy Farm from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.
The main line-up was revealed in March, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John announced as this year's Glastonbury headliners.
Other big names on the bill include Blondie, Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Lewis Capaldi.
It's the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world, with more than 200,000 people getting ready to attend the sold out event.
In the photos, the Carhenge area, where 24 vintage cars are set up in the middle of the festival, is starting to take shape.
The installation is the event's own version of Stonehenge and is described on the festival's website as "a tribute to heroines and heroes from the margins of society."
Elsewhere, signs are seen shining in the sunlight, set to direct thousands of festival goers to the dozens of stages.
If you don't have a ticket, find out how you can still get into the festival for free here.