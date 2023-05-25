The A4174 ring road in Bristol is currently closed in both directions due to a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene and drivers have been urged to seek alternative routes.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed in a tweet that road closures are in place between Deanery Road roundabout and Wraxall Road heading into Kingswood while the incident is dealt with.

Inrix reports: A4174 in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to accident between A420 Deanery Road (Deanery Road Roundabout) and Wraxall Road. Congestion to Grimsbury Road and Tower Road as people divert away from the closure.

This is a live blog post and will be updated with information.