Watch Richard Lawrence's report here

Lympstone’s marines were deployed to help clear mud and debris at a house that was hit by flooding.

Hilary Pinford’s home in Newton Poppleford was one of the places affected by flooding that caused major disruption in Devon earlier this month.

Tipton St John, Newton Poppleford, and Venn Ottery were the worst affected areas.

Hilary's garden was hit by severe flood earlier this month.

As part of the community response, the marines in Lympstone were deployed to help Hilary.

A 6ft wall in her garden collapsed which resulted in the downstairs of her house being flooded, as well as the garden and garage.

At the time of the floods Hilary said: “It’s shocking, there’s no words for it. It’s devastation really.”

The marines made quick work of tackling the mud that surrounding Hilary’s house and made a wall from sandbags to defend her house from any floods in the future.

She said their efforts have helped her “regain peace of mind” and hopes other people can be helped by them.