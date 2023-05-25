A Somerset town councillor has accused others on the council of “attempting to spearhead a coup d’etat,” after council business was acrimoniously suspended last week.

Clevedon town councillor Richard Westwood addressed North Somerset Council, which is responsible for maintaining conduct on its town and parish councils, on Tuesday (23 May) as a public speaker.

He said: “Two recently elected members of North Somerset Council are working in concert with [town councillor] Mr Carl Francis Pester to wreck the lawful proceedings of Clevedon Town Council.”

The town council’s first meeting after the election had been suspended by the chair after it descended into bickering over plans to halve the number of the council’s committees, from three to six, which had been recommended by auditors and approved before the election.

Mr Westwood said he was addressing the council to appeal to councillors Christopher Blades and David Shopland, who are councillors on both North Somerset Council and Clevedon Town Council, “to consider carefully before supporting any more actions.”

He levied the blame against Mr Francis-Pester, stating: “He appears to be embarked on a course of action which is attempting to spearhead a coup d’etat at Clevedon Town council using rumours speculation and gaslighting to cobble together a majority sufficient to wreck the town council.”

The chair of the council then cut off Mr Westwood before he could continue, with the monitoring officer adding that discussing the business of another council was out of North Somerset Council’s remit.

He was also heckled by Mr Shopland, who said: “People are being slandered in this chamber who have no right to reply.”

Both Mr Shopland and Mr Blades said after the meeting that they would be seeking legal advice.

Mr Blades added: “There was a new council with a majority which wasn’t the ex-Labour Party and we exercised our right as a new council.”

Clevedon remained at the centre of conversation for most of the North Somerset Council meeting, as councillors moved on to a debate of the controversial seafront scheme.

Newly elected Conservative councillors for Clevedon Michael Pryke and Luke Smith, who won their seats after campaigning against the divisive road scheme, brought a motion before the council calling for most of the changes to be reversed.

The controversial wiggly lines on Clevedon seafront Credit: BPM Media

But after the council leader delivered an apology for the scheme and gave assurances that a review would be carried out, the Clevedon councillors withdrew the motion, favouring instead that changes to the scheme be costed and carried out after consultation with locals.

Six people from Clevedon addressed the council as members of the public urging the council to look again at the scheme, and the debate over the motion lasted for more than half an hour.

Mike Bell, the new leader of North Somerset Council said: “I would like to say sorry to residents in Clevedon and businesses in Clevedon that we have ended up in this situation because I can assure you that nobody started this journey with the intention of upsetting people, alienating a community, and making things worse. So I do want to apologise that that’s where we’ve ended up.”

He said the council had “a real commitment to try to engage again, and listen and try and do things differently.

“And that’s not just about the Clevedon scheme, but it is also about the entire way that we approach community engagement and involvement and how we make sure that we work with the community and not against them.”

New executive member for highways and transport Hannah Young, herself councillor for Clevedon South, asked Mr Pryke and Mr Smith to withdraw their motion, stating: “Any further changes to Clevedon seafront need to be made with full engagement and involvement of the local community, an understanding of the wider traffic management implications of any tweaking that is suggested, the costs involved, and where any further investment is going to come from.”

Mr Bell said: “We will go to Clevedon, we will have a public meeting, and we will listen to the views of residents and businesses and then we will altogether as a council reflect on the feedback that we have had and determine the changes.”

Mr Pryke said: “We would be happy to withdraw in light of that assurance.”

Credit: John Wimperis, Local Democracy Reporting Service.