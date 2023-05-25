A Land Rover and Royal Mail van were involved in a serious road traffic collision near Dorchester.

The incident, involving a blue Land Rover Discovery and a Royal Mail van, happened on Westleaze near Charminster and was reported to Dorset Police at 7:15am yesterday (24 May).

The driver of the Land Rover, a local man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed whilst the emergency services attended the scene.

The collision happened on Westleaze near Charminster Credit: Google Maps

Police Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the Roads Policing Team from Dorset Police, said: “An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or manner of driving of either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch.

“Also, I would ask motorists who were travelling in the area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check for any footage to help my enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference number 55230079490.