Two pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a car in Bristol.

It happened just before 7:30pm on Monday, 22 May, on Callington Road in the Brislington area of the city.

A white Ford Fiesta and a grey Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the crash, with the Corsa colliding with the pedestrians and a wall.

The injured man and woman, both in their 30s, went to hospital for treatment but are now at home recovering.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223119444.