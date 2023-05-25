Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a railway worker was almost hit by a train whilst working on the train tracks

A man working on the railway line narrowly missed being hit by a train due to a communication error.

An independent report from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has revealed a passenger train narrowly missed a track worker on the line near Teignmouth Station in Devon.

The incident happened at 1.23am on 14 February this year. The train was travelling at 55mph when the worker had to jump into the adjacent line to avoid being hit.

According to the report, this near-miss happened because the track worker had “incorrectly assumed” that the track had been blocked to rail traffic.

Although there were conversations about the work taking place between the track worker and the responsible Engineering Supervisor, the incident still occurred.

The report goes into detail about what happened, concluding “This incident occurred because the informal method of communication had led to two assumptions being made”.