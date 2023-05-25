Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was left seriously injured following a crash with a car in Paignton.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a collision involving a moped and a Nissan Qashqai on Brixham Road at the junction with Roselands Drive, at around 9:10am yesterday morning (24 May).

The 17-year-old motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours whilst officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Forensic Collision Investigation Team examined the scene.

It was reopened at around 4:20pm.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 50230150054."