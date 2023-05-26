Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl from Bristol who is missing.

Calyse was last seen in the Ashton area of the city at around 3:15pm on Wednesday (24 May). She has links to Bedminster, Brislington, St Anne's, Montpelier, St Werburgh's and Lockleaze.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We are asking people to call us if they see Calyse.

"She is 13-years-old and was last seen in the Ashton area of Bristol at about 3.15pm on Wednesday 24 May.

"She is described as white, female, approximately 5ft 5ins and has black hair.

"If you see her please call 999 and give the call handler reference number 5222117661."