Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report here.

A mum-of-two in Cornwall has told ITV News she regularly uses a food bank as her partner's salary is not enough to keep their family fed.

Speaking at the Transformation CPR centre in Camborne, Lucy Webb said she is struggling financially and does not know when things might improve.

"My partner has had temporary work, which is just not enough income for us," Lucy said.

"One or two days a week, it's not enough for a family of four.

"Every time you go to the shop, it puts you off from buying things because everything's just so dear. I shop around everywhere to get the cheapest prices."

Lucy said the strain and worry are affecting her mental health.

"Every day you just feel like you're not getting very far and things aren't going to get better," she added.

This week it was announced that inflation fell to 8.7 per cent in April, down from 10 per cent in March.

But food prices are not moving as quickly, still 19 per cent higher than they were a year ago.

Anna Corbett, chief executive of Transform CPR, says the charity is busier than ever. Credit: ITV News

Anna Corbett, chief executive of Transform CPR, said: "Since the beginning of the year, we've seen such a huge increase in people using our services.

"In January alone, we had a 100 per cent increase on January from one year ago. That's phenomenal. We've never seen anything like that."

The food bank in Camborne saw a 100 per cent increase in users from 2022 to 2023. Credit: ITV News

Service manager Joyce Duffin said: 'Often people say "I used to be the person that was donating, and now I'm having to come and use.

"People feel a bit angry, feel a bit of resentment. If you're working and still have to use a food bank, that's not right."

Schools are seeing a rise in the number of children needing breakfast in the morning. Credit: ITV News

Teachers in Cornwall say they are seeing a worrying increase in the number of children coming to school hungry.

Early morning breakfast clubs, such as the one at St Stephen's Academy in Launceston, are providing a vital lifeline.

Headteacher Maura Furber said: "The financial crisis is really hitting our community in a very strong way.

"We have many children that we know that need to have breakfast. It's part of the wraparound care program that we have, but we also invite a lot of our children to come in because we know that they do struggle."