A family-run café in south Bristol is shutting its doors after being hit hard by the cost of living crisis and the city's clean air zone.

Husband and wife Ali and Saki Bandali opened the Hungry Bite Café on Ashton Road in 1994.

But after almost three decades in business, they closed the cafe's doors for the final time on Friday 26 May.

Ali told ITV News West Country: "I'm upset, really heartbroken but annoyingly there's no other choice."

He claimed the clean air zone, which launched at the end of November, is killing trade.

Ali Bandali says he is heartbroken to have to close the cafe. Credit: ITV News

"The clean air zone, cost of living, gas and electric bills, everything is just going up and up and up. There's no way I can put my prices up - people won't come in," he added.

Bristol City Council declined to comment on the claim the clean air zone is partly to blame for the cafe's closure.

Ali described closing the café as a "really, really tough" day - but he spent it surrounded by familiar faces.

"We've had a lot of regulars come in, some of which have been coming in since we opened," he said.

