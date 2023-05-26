The family of a motorcyclist say he will be "sorely missed" after he died in a crash near Axbridge yesterday (Thursday 25 May).

Emergency services were called to the A371 Cheddar Road at about 1.40pm after a single-vehicle collision.

Tragically, 71-year-old Richard Reeves, from Weston-super-Mare, died at the scene.

His family were informed yesterday and are continuing to be supported by a specially-trained officer.

In a statement, they said: “We would like to take this moment to pay our respects to Richard Reeves, a loving husband of 52 years, an amazing father-of-two and grandfather of two beautiful girls, who has tragically passed away whilst out doing what he loved – riding his motorbike.

“He will be sorely missed by us, his family, and many others besides.

“He was a seasoned rider, who regularly volunteered with the Freewheelers blood bikes, delivering essential organs, bloods and baby milk around the country, day and night, whenever needed.

"He was also a member of the Institute of Advanced Motorcyclists, where he helped other riders reach that level.

“We kindly ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”