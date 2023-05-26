There are delays on the M4, M5 and M32 as thousands of people head to the South West this bank holiday weekend.

The RAC estimates that this late May Bank Holiday will be the busiest since 2019 with 19.2 million leisure journeys being made by car between Friday and Monday night.

Roads in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset are expected to be particular hotspots with traffic levels due to peak on Friday 26 May.

We'll bring you the latest updates here...

M5 southbound

Traffic camera footage from 3pm on the M5 northbound near Bristol. Credit: Traffic England

There is heavy traffic sparking long delays on the M5 Southbound. Queues start at around J14 for the Falfield Interchange and there is then nose to nose traffic until J21 for Weston-super-Mare.

Heavy congestion on the M5 southbound between junctions J14 -J17. There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

M5 northbound

There is queueing traffic on M5 northbound between J23 A39 (Bridgwater North) and J20 B3133 Ettlingen Way (Clevedon). Travel time is around 25 minutes.

M4 westbound

There are long delays on the M4 westbound with traffic queueing traffic stretching back from J20 for the Almondsbury Interchange to J18 for Bath/Tormarton.

Heavy congestion on the M4 westbound between junctions J18 and J19. There are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic

M5 traffic between J18 and 19 westbound. Credit: Traffic England

M32 inbound

Usual slow traffic on M32 and Newfoundland Way Southbound into Bristol city centre. Travel time is 10 minutes.