A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A371 in Axbridge.

The crash happened at around 1.40pm on 25 May. No other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said the biker died at the scene of the crash and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The road was closed for the investigations to take place but it has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any dashcam footage is being urged to call 101 and quote the reference number 5223122142.