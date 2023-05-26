A man in his 50s has been hospitalised after part of his ear was bitten off by a stranger outside in Newton Abbot.

Police say the attack happened at around 3am on 29 April outside a bar on Market Street.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the incident.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following an altercation, one of the men bit the top of the other man’s ear off resulting in it becoming detached.

A 25-year-old man from Sidmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and is on police bail until 18 July.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference 50230128836.