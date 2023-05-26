Ramarni Crosby: Jury sent out in Gloucester murder trial
The jury in the trial of nine people facing charges over the fatal stabbing of Gloucester teenager Ramarni Crosby has been sent out to consider their verdict.
The 16-year-old died after suffering multiple stab wounds on 15 December 2021.
Eight people, including five youths, deny the murder charges put to them.
Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron,18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds deny both murder and manslaughter.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, denies murder but has admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, faces two counts of assisting an offender, which she denies.