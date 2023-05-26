Ramarni Crosby: Jury sent out in Gloucester murder trial

Friday 26 May 2023 at 3:08pm

The jury in the trial of nine people facing charges over the fatal stabbing of Gloucester teenager Ramarni Crosby has been sent out to consider their verdict.

The 16-year-old died after suffering multiple stab wounds on 15 December 2021.

Eight people, including five youths, deny the murder charges put to them.

Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron,18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds deny both murder and manslaughter.

Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, denies murder but has admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, faces two counts of assisting an offender, which she denies.