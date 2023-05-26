Two men have been jailed after more than £100,000 worth of valuables were stolen during a burglary in Chippenham.

Billy-Joe Cosgrave, 26, from Swindon, and Zak Nicholson, 23, of no fixed abode, will spend a combined total of 10 and a half years in prison.

On 25 May last year, the pair broke into a property in the Wiltshire town by smashing the rear patio door.

Police say the men then searched the house, stealing a safe containing valuable and sentimental watches.

Police identified the two men during an analysis of CCTV footage, and then arrested them.

They two men, described by police as 'prolific offenders', were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 25 May.

Cosgrave was sentenced to six years imprisonment - a sentence which included street robbery and drug supply offences.

Nicholson was sentenced to four and a half years, reduced to three years for his guilty plea.

A third defendant who has been charged with the offence, Kieron Barlow, 26, of no fixed address, has not been located and is wanted by police.

Operation Fortitude investigator, Bianca Ledbury, said: “Sadly, the victim’s property, which included jewellery items of huge sentimental value, has yet to be recovered.

“Burglary is one of the most invasive crimes with a lasting effect upon those targeted.

“The courtroom heard the extent of how much this crime has impacted the victim and his family, and I hope the sentence imposed can provide closure for them.

“Both Cosgrave and Nicholson are prolific offenders, and I am pleased they have been given custodial sentences as a result of their actions.

“Keiron Barlow remains outstanding for this matter and needs to be brought before the court.

“If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 54220054860.”