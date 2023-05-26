A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A360 near Salisbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30pm on 25 May following reports of a crash between two vehicles.

The van driver died at the scene. His passenger, a man in his 50s, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "The next of kin of both men have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 54230054976."