Watch the cliffs crumbling into the sea at Sidmouth

Watch the cliff fall here

Part of Sidmouth’s cliff face has been seen falling into the sea.

The video was captured at around 2pm on Thursday 25 May by Helen Bridgeman. Pictures show huge clouds of red dust just moments after the rock fell.

Sidmouth's cliffs are notorious for crumbling with cliff falls previously taking place at both East Beach and Jacobs Ladder.

Large dust clouds were pictured at the bottom of the cliff after the rock crumbled into the sea. The town has seen a number of cliff falls over the years, with three taking place within 24 hours back in 2020.

The town's East Beach cliff is gradually falling away into the sea, taking the gardens of the homes on Cliff Road with it.

A spokesperson from East Devon District Council said: “East Devon's cliffs are a key part of the scenery that attracts visitors to the area, however the cliffs pose a very real danger and caution must be exercised when visiting them.

“Rock falls and landslides are unpredictable events, occurring without warning, and can cause serious injury or death.

“Warning signs can be found in areas managed by us. The absence of a sign does not indicate there is no risk and you should always take care around the cliffs of East Devon as all are made of soft rock and pose a cliff fall danger. Cliff falls are a normal occurrence along the East Devon coastline.

“Sidmouth’s East Beach is closed for safety reasons and for their safety, beach users are advised to stay west of the River Sid.”