Passengers at Bristol Airport are facing delays due to a nationwide issue with electronic passport gates.

E-gates at airports across the UK, including Bristol, started experiencing technical problems on Friday night.

Passengers arriving at Bristol Airport have reported delays of up to an hour at border control, due to manual passport checks.

One passenger said: “It took us an hour from disembarking to clear border control. Announcements kept apologising."

An increased number of passengers are expected to travel this bank holiday.

Bristol Airport has provided an update, stating that queues are beginning to ease.

A spokesman said: “Like all UK airports, Bristol Airport is currently being affected by the unplanned 24-hour national e-gate outage.

"Queues at passport control were busy for a period of time early this morning, with the maximum queue time for passengers arriving into Bristol Airport being 60 minutes.

“Queues have eased throughout the morning and Border Force and the Bristol Airport team have brought in extra resources to help minimise and manage the delays. We do apologise to all customers who have been impacted.”

The Home Office has said it's working to resolve the issue and is liasing with airlines and port operators to minimise disruption for travellers.