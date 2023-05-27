Two men have been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a large rescue operation in Devon.

An alarm was raised at 8:50am on Saturday 27 May in response to two males in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.

The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay, the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth and Dawlish HM Coastguard.

Emergency services including the The Devon Air Ambulance, Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were called to assist the rescue.

Two men were pulled from the water by the RNLI crew and treated by ambulance staff at the scene. They were taken to Torbay District Hospital in a serious condition.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to assist the Coastguard at around 9am today (27 May) following reports of concern for two men seen in the water in Babbacombe, Torquay.

"They were pulled from the water and have been seen to by ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to Torbay District Hospital in a serious condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

HM Coastguard added: "HM Coastguard has coordinated the response to two males in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.

"The alarm was raised at about 8.50am today (Saturday 27 May).Two people were pulled from the water by the RNLI crew. Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved."