A police probe has been launched after a shop in Bath City Centre was burgled earlier this year.

Avon and Somerset Police was called to Jolly's on Milsom Street in Bath after an intruder set off the alarm between 5:30pm and 6:30pm on 8 January 2023.

An unknown man had walked around the store and taken multiple items. He left before officers arrived.

The force would like to speak to the man pictured, in connection with the crime.

Officers believe he could have information that could assist the investigation.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with facial hair. He is shown wearing a blue hoodie, black trousers and blue shoes.

He is also wearing a black hat and carrying a black backpack.

The force is urging anyone who recognises the man to call 101, quoting reference number 5223005752.