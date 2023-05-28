Play Brightcove video

Footage taken at the beach after the BMW was washed out to sea

A black BMW was washed out to sea in St Agnes in Cornwall.

St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue were called to Trevaunance Beach car wash in St Agnes at 8.29am.

The team made sure all occupants of the luxury vehicle were safe and then worked to recover the car.

At 10.19am the vehicle was removed from the sea and the team was stood down.

It is not clear how the car ended up in the sea and no injuries have been reported.

The vehicle has since been towed away.