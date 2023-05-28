An independent festival in Somerset has cancelled this years even announcing an end to the festival

Farmfest was due to take place in Bruton from 3 to 5 August - but organisers have now announced it will not go ahead this year, or any year in the future.

The statement said: “We are incredibly sad to announce the end of Farmfest. As a small independent festival, it has been a tough few years to remain affordable whilst also keeping up with the huge rise in running costs.

“It is a fine line we have struggled to tread and sadly the result is we must bring Farmfest to a close.”

The event had been due to take place in August but has now been cancelled. Credit: @farmfestUK

Last year the festival was cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

But it is not all bad news though - the organisers have teamed up with Valley Fest, 20 miles down the road in Chew Valley Lake, so ticket-holders can go there instead.

Valley Fest will be held from 3 to 6 August and headliners include The Kooks, Bananarma, and Soul 11 Soul.

If you have a ticket for Farmfest you will be contacted by the company you bought it from and given three options:

Upgrade to Valley Fest 2023

Donate your ticket value to Wateraid

Request a refund

The statement concluded: “We want to send out our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported Farmfest over the 15 years since it started.

"We’re gutted this marks the end, but we still have all the fantastic memories of partying on the farm together.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…