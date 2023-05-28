Love Saves The Day 2023: Sunday 28 May - line-up, timings and travel

Bristol's biggest independent music festival Love Saves The Day 2023 is back for day two.

The music festival is taking place at Bristol's iconic Ashton Court all weekend (27-27 May).

The award-winning event attracts music-lovers from all across the country and will feature more than 175 artists from across the UK and beyond over the two days.

Today (Sunday 28 May) some of the names on the line-up include:

Years & Years

Sugababes

LF System

Katy B

SG Lewis

Shy FX

Eats Everything

Full line-up here

Music starts at 12pm and ends at 11pm. Last entry is 8pm.

A 'Love Bus' will run from Bristol Temple Meads to the festival site and back for £6 per person.

The Love Bus stops at Temple Approach, the Queen Square bus stop on Prince Street and just outside Broad Quay in the centre before heading to Ashton Court.

The festival also encourages walking or cycling and has a bike-lock park located on Kennel Lodge Road near the Bower Ashton Campus.