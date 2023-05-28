Love Saves The Day: ‘The city has got a musical heart’ 

Play Brightcove video

Love Saves The Day is back for its 11th year.

The two-day music festival has grown to become one of the largest city festivals in the country- returning to Ashton Court for its second year. It was previously held at Eastville Park.

The sun has been shining for both days (27 and 28 May), a change from last year when rain arrived on the Sunday.

Acts were cancelled, bars were closed, and some festival-goers left early due to a lack of shelter.

Headliners this year include Fatboy Slim, Years & Years, Sugababes, and Groove Armada.

The festival has seen much better weather this year. Credit: Love Saves The Day

ITV West Country went to the festival on Saturday (27 May) to chat to ticket-holders.

One said: “We were here last year but there’s so much more to do this year.”

Another said: "I think it’s very representative - lots of different age groups, lots of different people here."

Event organiser Dave Harvey said: “We’ve got a real cross section of acts. Nearly 45% of our line-up is local. This city has a musical heart and we’re reflecting that by what we put on.”

Reflecting on a much damper 2022 festival, Tom Paine, festival founder said: "there’s more cover now, and tents have been moved around for better crowd management."

Love Saves The Day closes tonight at 11pm with Years & Years headlining the final day.