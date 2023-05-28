A man in his 20s has died in a single vehicle crash near Shepton Mallet.

Avon and Somerset Police was called to the A37 in Wraxall at around 5.30am this morning (28 May).

One vehicle had left the road and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and a specially-trained officer is supporting the family.

Police believe the incident happened at around 10.30pm last night (Saturday 27 May) but the vehicle was only discovered at 5.30am this morning by a passing ambulance.

The A37 was closed earlier today but has since been reopened.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 10.30pm yesterday and 5.30am today.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 101, quote reference 5223124345.