A motorcyclist has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash in rural Wiltshire.

The collision happened on Braydon Road in Lydiard Plain near Swindon at around 12:15pm yesterday (Saturday 27 May).

Wiltshire Police have said the incident involved a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

The three occupants of the car were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Wiltshire Police is asking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 127 or alternatively email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.