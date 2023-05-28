Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

A convoy of classic cars have returned to Newquay for the 10 year revival of Run to the Sun.

3,000 people came to admire the line up of classic and custom cars at the new site next to the airport at St Mawgan.

Spencer Pritchard, one of the organisers of the festival, said the original run was "the pinnacle of my childhood".

American hot rods to VW campers line up to be admired by car lovers. Credit: ITV News

Spencer led the convoy of specialist cars from Gordano services outside Bristol to cruise "around 55mph" down the M5 and A30 to Newquay "taking it slow, steady and low".

The original festival started in 1988 as a classic car rally but after getting a less popular reputation over the years the last one was held in 2013.

A decade later with a rethink organisers convinced Cornwall Council to reissue the festival a licence in March 2023.

Managing director Andreas Christopheros says they have succeeded in bringing the festival back to its "original roots".

He said: "It lost his heart, it's lost its soul and we're aware that but to get it back now it's been absolutely great."

"We've got Proper Cornish Cruisers, which are a car group who left Run to Sun because they didn't like the way I went and got their support and then to come back on board for the event is a huge achievement."

Attendees said they were reliving the old days with 90s dance playlists blasting from the stereos. Credit: ITV News

Organisers say the focus has been to move away from modern cars and promote the attendance of custom cars, hot rods, classics pre 1980 and I call VW vans.

Drivers told ITV West Country they felt really welcome back by people around Newquay as "they clap they cheer they wave" at the sight of these much loved cars.

The Show n Shine is happening on site today (Sunday 28 May) to close the event. This is when owners display their pride and joy to the festival crowds.