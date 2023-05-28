Seal pup season figures have been shared by a leading seal sanctuary - with a total of 50 seals helped and 43 released back into the wild.

Cornwall Seal Sanctuary, which sits on the Helford Estuary at Gweek, near Helston, has been rescuing pups from around Cornwall (and beyond) for more than six decades.

Hundreds of pups in need of urgent care make their way through the seal hospital.

Each pup season runs from September to March and the latest season had an 86% release date with a total of 50 grey seal pups treated by the team for various reasons including malnourishment or being separated from their mum.

The first pup arrived on site in August and the last one was released at the end of April making this a longer season than is typical.

The youngest pup that arrived at the treatment centre was just two days old.

The first pup arrived on site in August and the last one was released at the end of April. Credit: Cornwall Seal Sanctuary

Curator Tamara Cooper said: “It’s been another busy pup season for the team and I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve.

“Our main mission as a charity is to support this incredible marine species and to provide a permanent home to those who can’t be released back to the wild.

“As we end this season, we’re now prepping for the next one – and every donation counts.”

This season the sanctuary spent almost £10,000 on vet visits, £17,500 on drugs, and a total of 6,000 staff hours caring for the pups across the site.

Ms Cooper added: “We can’t do what we do without the generosity of the public, ensuring we can help to support more grey seal pups for years to come.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us this season, and don’t forget to find out what you can do to help for the 2023-24 season later this summer.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…