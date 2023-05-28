Two men have died following a major coastal operation in Devon.

Police were called to assist HM Coastguard following reports of concern for two people in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay at around 9am yesterday (Saturday 27 May).

Following an emergency operation, two men, who were both in their 20s, were pulled from the water.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and another man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay and the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth & Dawlish.

The Devon Air Ambulance was despatched, and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

