A 13-year old boy is seriously injured after colliding with a car in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving an e-scooter and a car on Station Road in Sidmouth at around 5:40pm on Saturday (27 May).

The road was closed in both directions while the scene was examined by the force's Roads Policing Team. It has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Witnesses that have not already spoken to police, or those with dashcam footage, are urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 804 27/05/23.