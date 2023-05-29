A seriously injured man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a climbing incident in Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue service was called to an incident at Sea Walls, Avon Gorge at around 1pm on Monday 29 May.

The A4 Portway was closed in both directions. It has since reopened.

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "A 20 year old male climber had fallen and has been rescued from a cliff face.

"He was treated at the scene and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”